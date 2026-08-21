'Brahmastra 2': Will Alia Bhatt appear in Ranbir Kapoor's sequel?

The source added, "Brahmastra 2 will largely revolve around the characters of Dev and Amrita, which are expected to be played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, respectively."

"While Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Shiva, Deepika will be seen as Dev's wife."

The insider confirmed that Kapoor will be playing a double role.

They revealed, "Alia will have a parallel lead along with Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra 3."