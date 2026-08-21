'Brahmastra 2': Will Alia Bhatt appear in Ranbir Kapoor's sequel?
What's the story
Alia Bhatt, who played Isha in Brahmastra, is reportedly set to reprise her role in the sequel. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Alia will have an extended appearance in Brahmastra 2 and is expected to shoot for around 25 days." "The film itself is planned as an approximately 125-day shoot." The sequel will star Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
Plot details
Dev and Amrita to be the focus of sequel
The source added, "Brahmastra 2 will largely revolve around the characters of Dev and Amrita, which are expected to be played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, respectively."
"While Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Shiva, Deepika will be seen as Dev's wife."
The insider confirmed that Kapoor will be playing a double role.
They revealed, "Alia will have a parallel lead along with Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra 3."
Production timeline
Production to begin in April 2027
Director Ayan Mukerji has reportedly locked a solid script for Brahmastra 2 and is committed to starting production in April 2027.
The first part of the franchise, released in 2022, starred Kapoor and Bhatt in lead roles.
It received mixed reviews but performed decently at the box office, earning ₹267.2 crore net domestically and ₹431 crore globally, according to Sacnilk.
Career update
Meanwhile, know everything about Bhatt's upcoming films
On the work front, Bhatt was last seen in YRF's Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.
The film opened to mixed feedback on July 3.
Her upcoming movie is Love & War with Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film will be released on January 21, 2027.
She also has Tumbbad 2 with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pipeline.