'Alpha' teaser: Spy Universe introduces Alia as 1st female lead

Unique installment

'Alpha': A new beginning for YRF Spy Universe

Alpha is a significant addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes hits like Ek Tha Tiger, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film marks Bhatt's return to theaters after Jigra, which released in 2024. The trailer shows her in a fierce avatar, breaking bones and killing men ruthlessly. The project presents her as an "alpha killer" and not a spy, breaking the franchise's tradition. However, Sharvari doesn't feature in the clip, and her character has been kept under wraps.