'Alpha' teaser: Spy Universe introduces Alia as 1st female lead
What's the story
Yash Raj Films has dropped the first teaser of Alpha, the seventh installment in their Spy Universe. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, this is the first female-led film in the franchise. The teaser gives us a glimpse into the origin story of a lethal assassin trained from childhood. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will hit theaters on July 3, 2026.
Unique installment
'Alpha': A new beginning for YRF Spy Universe
Alpha is a significant addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes hits like Ek Tha Tiger, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film marks Bhatt's return to theaters after Jigra, which released in 2024. The trailer shows her in a fierce avatar, breaking bones and killing men ruthlessly. The project presents her as an "alpha killer" and not a spy, breaking the franchise's tradition. However, Sharvari doesn't feature in the clip, and her character has been kept under wraps.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Alpha | The First Kill ❗️ pic.twitter.com/IoGCnYlPSL— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 10, 2026
Production details
Meet the cast and crew of 'Alpha'
Alpha also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, who will be playing pivotal roles. The project is helmed by Shiv Rawail, who previously earned praise for his work on The Railway Men. Apart from the action and espionage elements, the film's promotional campaign also aims to redefine what it means to be an "Alpha."