Alia is a cabaret star in 'Love & War' posters

The second poster is a wider shot, and we get a better look at the stage.

Bhatt's character in Love & War is a dancer, which is evident from her cabaret-inspired look.

The film revolves around an intense love triangle set against the backdrop of war. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Kapoor's first-look poster was released on Thursday, depicting him as an army officer, bearing a bullet wound while driving a convertible car.