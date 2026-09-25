Alia is a cabaret star in 'Love & War' posters
What's the story
Alia Bhatt has been unveiled as a cabaret star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War. The makers released her first-look posters on Friday, September 25, 2026, showcasing her glamorous and confident avatar. The first poster features Bhatt in a striking slit skirt with a headpiece, sitting on a chair. Her pose and expression exude sensuality and old-school charm, while the rich backdrop adds to the retro mood of the frame.
Character details
Bhatt plays a dancer
The second poster is a wider shot, and we get a better look at the stage.
Bhatt's character in Love & War is a dancer, which is evident from her cabaret-inspired look.
The film revolves around an intense love triangle set against the backdrop of war. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.
Kapoor's first-look poster was released on Thursday, depicting him as an army officer, bearing a bullet wound while driving a convertible car.
Release date
Everything to know about 'Love & War'
Love & War, a romantic war drama said to be inspired by Raj Kapoor's iconic 1964 classic Sangam, is set to hit the screens on January 21, 2027.
The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
Bhansali's vision for Love & War is reportedly to create a world unlike anything he has presented before with three of Bollywood's biggest stars.