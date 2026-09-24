'Love & War': Ranbir looks dashing in stylish first look
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027. The project has been in the works for a long time and was initially slated for release this year. But to ease the long wait, makers dropped the first look of the film on Thursday (September 24).
Expectations
Cast of 'Love & War'
The poster features Ranbir Kapoor in a dashing avatar driving a car as his left hand bleeds from what looks like a bullet wound.
The caption reads: "Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027."
The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
There have been several leaked images from the sets of Love & War. However, we have finally gotten an official look at Kapoor's character.
Director's vision
Why fans are excited about 'Love & War'
Fans are excited about Love & War not just because of its star-studded cast but also due to Bhansali's unique filmmaking style.
The film is expected to feature emotional depth, stunning visuals, and a grand scale, which are hallmarks of Bhansali's work.
Given the director's reputation for perfectionism, fans have high hopes for the film despite it being postponed several times.
While not much is known about the plot, one can expect a love triangle in a period setting.