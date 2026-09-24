'Love & War': Ranbir looks dashing in stylish first look 

Fans are excited about Love & War not just because of its star-studded cast but also due to Bhansali's unique filmmaking style.

The film is expected to feature emotional depth, stunning visuals, and a grand scale, which are hallmarks of Bhansali's work.

Given the director's reputation for perfectionism, fans have high hopes for the film despite it being postponed several times.

While not much is known about the plot, one can expect a love triangle in a period setting.