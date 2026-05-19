'India's Got Latent 2': Leaked pic with Alia sparks reactions
What's the story
A recently leaked image from the set of India's Got Latent 2, featuring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has sparked mixed reactions online, reported Bollywood Hungama. The photo reportedly shows the two stars filming for Samay Raina's show as part of their promotional campaign for their upcoming film Alpha. While many fans are excited about this crossover, others have expressed concerns about the show's shift toward mainstream Bollywood promotions.
Show details
What's the leaked image all about?
The leaked image, reportedly taken by an audience member during the taping, features Bhatt in a casual gray T-shirt and black cap. She is seen holding a microphone with her Alpha co-star, Sharvari, next to her, along with the founder of The Habitat, Balraj Ghai, and comedian Aashish Solanki.
Fan reactions
Netizens react to the leaked photo
Reactions to the leaked photo have been mixed. One netizen wrote, "Alpha promotion," while another commented, "Latent will soon become a film promotion show." A third user said, "Generally when legends go to mass/commercial level, they get boring." However, some fans seem excited about the show's growing popularity with one user commenting, "Really.. it's going to be big big now."
Show's return
About 'Alpha' and 'India's Got Latent'
The new season marks a significant comeback for Raina's show after last year's controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. His remarks in one of the episodes sparked police complaints and briefly led to the content being taken down online. Despite the controversy, anticipation for the second season remains high. Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming film Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.