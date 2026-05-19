'India's Got Latent 2': Leaked pic with Alia sparks reactions

A recently leaked image from the set of India's Got Latent 2, featuring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has sparked mixed reactions online, reported Bollywood Hungama. The photo reportedly shows the two stars filming for Samay Raina 's show as part of their promotional campaign for their upcoming film Alpha. While many fans are excited about this crossover, others have expressed concerns about the show's shift toward mainstream Bollywood promotions.

Show details What's the leaked image all about? The leaked image, reportedly taken by an audience member during the taping, features Bhatt in a casual gray T-shirt and black cap. She is seen holding a microphone with her Alpha co-star, Sharvari, next to her, along with the founder of The Habitat, Balraj Ghai, and comedian Aashish Solanki.

Fan reactions Netizens react to the leaked photo Reactions to the leaked photo have been mixed. One netizen wrote, "Alpha promotion," while another commented, "Latent will soon become a film promotion show." A third user said, "Generally when legends go to mass/commercial level, they get boring." However, some fans seem excited about the show's growing popularity with one user commenting, "Really.. it's going to be big big now."

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