Cannes 2026: Alia inaugurates Bharat Pavilion in divine 'desi' look

Alia Bhatt , who made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, is back at the prestigious event this year. On Wednesday, she inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion with Ashutosh Gowariker in a stunning ivory sculpted ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit was a modern interpretation of the Indian saree and featured a sculpted embroidered corset, flowy pre-structured drapes, soft cowl detailing, and a long train.

Accessories and hairstyle Bhatt added a matching parasol to her look Bhatt's look was completed with a matching parasol, sleek straight hair, ghungroo, and ivory heels. She also wore a dainty rhinestone bindi and nose ring, adding a touch of desi glam to her ensemble. "Feeling unapologetically filmy for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion," she wrote on Instagram.

First appearance Earlier, she dazzled in this Tamara Ralph gown Earlier on Tuesday, Bhatt made her first red-carpet appearance of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a custom Tamara Ralph haute couture gown. The blush pink outfit had cut-out detailing and was complemented by a flowy dupatta. She also wore a stunning custom necklace featuring "an extraordinary composition of 168.27 carats of rare pink coral." Bhatt sat down for interviews, too. She is representing the brand L'Oreal Paris at Cannes.

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