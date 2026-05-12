Alia Bhatt kickstarts Cannes 2026 with a dreamy summer look 

Alia Bhatt has arrived at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival , and the France-based fest is officially on for Indians. The Bollywood actor turned heads with her ethereal, fairytale-like look , which was a departure from her usual style. Before she even hit the red carpet, photos of Bhatt leaving Hotel Martinez went viral on social media platforms. This year, she has chosen to focus on celebrating women's voices and empowerment.

Dress details Bhatt's gown resembled a rolling meadow or garden Bhatt's gown was a voluminous ball dress with an Impressionist-style landscape print. The colors of the print were soft pastels of green, blue, and lavender that resembled a rolling meadow or garden. The structured corset-style bodice with a neckline and delicate spaghetti straps contrasted sharply with the billowing floor-length skirt. She kept her makeup dewy and minimalistic, focusing on a soft pink lip color and natural glow.

Styling details Her minimalistic jewelry added to her luxurious look Bhatt opted for a side-swept low bun hairstyle, which drew attention to the intricate design of her dress. The actor kept her jewelry minimal, opting for small gold studs to maintain an effortlessly luxurious look. Her first major fashion statement of the season was well-received by fans who praised her youthful styling and suggested she should continue with this natural look instead of going for a more sultry appearance. Bhatt dropped a few stunning shots from the day on Instagram.

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Ambassadorship Controversy over L'Oreal Paris poster Bhatt was also seen in a video shared by L'Oreal Paris, the official makeup partner at Cannes 2026. The brand featured her poster alongside Hollywood stars Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren. This decision sparked some controversy among fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a long-standing global brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. However, Bhatt's appearance marked an important moment for Indian representation on the international stage.

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