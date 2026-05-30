'Alpha': Alia to play an assassin, not a spy

The source told IANS, "Alia Bhatt is definitely playing a killer in Alpha." "She isn't like the goody good heroes that the YRF Spy Universe has introduced so far and is, in fact, as assassin who has been raised and trained to kill." "She isn't a spy. She is an alpha killer." The insider also revealed that YRF head Aditya Chopra wanted to present a new kind of hero who shouldn't be judged for her actions.

Unconventional approach

Here's how film will be different from other YRF movies

The source further added, "This is a very today's way of looking at protagonists because people want to see exciting, entertaining protagonists on screen." "With Alpha, Aditya Chopra is taking a very unconventional approach to build a hero." "This is clearly a creative pivot for the YRF Spyverse and a much-needed one for the universe that wants to score big with Alpha as it puts a leading lady doing hardcore action in an action entertainer entirely mounted on her."