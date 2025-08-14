Next Article
Alia-Ranbir, Hrithik-Saba, others attend 'War 2' screening
Bollywood's big names showed up for the War 2 screening ahead of its August 14 release.
Hrithik Roshan arrived with Saba Azad, while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted too.
Anil Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Kunal Kapoor also joined in, reflecting just how much buzz there is around this action-packed film starring Roshan Jr NTR and Kiara Advani under Ayan Mukerji's direction.
Meanwhile, know about 'War 2's runtime
War 2 went through some serious last-minute changes—Yash Raj Films trimmed about six and a half minutes by cutting 28 scenes to keep things tight.
The CBFC also stepped in: they muted some references and removed an obscene gesture.
Now the movie clocks in at two hours, 53 minutes, promising a sharper viewing experience when it hits theaters.