Next Article
'Sullivan's Crossing' season 4: Filming, cast, plot, and release date
"Sullivan's Crossing" is coming back for a fourth season in 2026!
Filming kicked off this August in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and will wrap up by November.
Expect 10 new episodes picking up right after Maggie's surprise marriage reveal at the end of Season 3.
Where to watch the show
The show first airs on The CW in the US, and if you're catching up online, Netflix US adds new seasons after their TV run (Season 3 just dropped there on August 11).
What's next for Maggie?
Morgan Kohan is back as Maggie, joined again by Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Allan Hawco, and Marcus Rosner (aka Liam—now revealed as Maggie's husband).
Season 4 dives into what happens after that twist, with Maggie choosing to stay in Timberlake and plenty of relationship drama ahead.