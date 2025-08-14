Next Article
'Drag Me to Hell' actor Lorna Raver dies at 81
Lorna Raver, best known for playing the unforgettable Mrs. Ganush in Sam Raimi's horror hit Drag Me to Hell, has passed away at 81.
Her death was included in the Screen Actors Guild's summer magazine in memoriam section, marking the end of her long and varied career.
Her career beyond 'Drag Me to Hell'
Raver's role in the 2009 cult favorite Drag Me to Hell earned her major praise—critics called her performance "gleefully disgusting" and "memorable."
But she did much more: she appeared on The Young and the Restless, appeared in NYPD Blue, worked alongside Reese Witherspoon in film, shined on off-Broadway stages, and even narrated audiobooks before retiring in 2014.