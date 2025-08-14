'Drag Me to Hell' actor Lorna Raver dies at 81

Her career beyond 'Drag Me to Hell'

Raver's role in the 2009 cult favorite Drag Me to Hell earned her major praise—critics called her performance "gleefully disgusting" and "memorable."

But she did much more: she appeared on The Young and the Restless, appeared in NYPD Blue, worked alongside Reese Witherspoon in film, shined on off-Broadway stages, and even narrated audiobooks before retiring in 2014.