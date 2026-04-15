What is Alia Bhatt's role in Jr NTR's 'Dragon'?

Before Bhatt's rumored involvement, there were speculations that Shahid Kapoor could replace Tovino Thomas in the film as the antagonist. These casting developments indicate that the makers are aiming for a massive pan-India appeal. Meanwhile, shooting for Dragon is already underway at Ramoji Film City under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Upcoming announcements

Update expected on Jr NTR's birthday

Fans won't have to wait long for clarity. The makers are expected to make a series of official announcements on May 20, which is also Jr NTR's birthday. It is likely that the official cast list and the theatrical release date will be revealed during these celebrations. Meanwhile, Bhatt was last seen in Jigra (2024) and will next star in Alpha, which releases on July 10.