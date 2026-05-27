Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' emphasizes love over partition history
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is all about a personal love story set during Partition, but don't expect a history lesson.
Ali says the movie puts emotions front and center, letting the backdrop of Partition stay in the background.
The cast includes Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah. It hits theaters June 12.
Raina and Sharvari praised Ali's direction
Ali wanted the film to feel genuine rather than political. Raina drew from his own family's migration stories for his role, while Sharvari visited the Partition Museum to connect with her character.
Both actors praised Ali for helping them stay true to their characters' emotions and keep things authentic on screen.