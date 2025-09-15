Who's 'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper? 15-year-old scripts Emmy history 

Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old star of Netflix 's Adolescence, has made history by becoming the youngest male actor to win an Emmy Award . He won the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at his first attempt. His victory was particularly impressive as he beat seasoned actors like Javier Bardem and Bill Camp. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Career shift From football to acting Born in England to middle-class parents, Cooper initially dreamed of becoming a footballer. However, after watching Tom Holland in The Impossible, he decided to pursue acting instead. "I asked my mom and dad if I could start going to drama [classes], and I think they were a bit shocked by it because I've always wanted to become a footballer," he earlier told Tudum.

Career milestone Breakthrough role in 'Adolescence' After joining a small agency, Cooper auditioned for Adolescence and was chosen from over 500 applicants! The show's casting director, Shaheen Baig, was impressed by his self-tape, calling him a natural. "He looks great on camera, but also his improv was really smart. It felt very natural," she said. The series is co-created by Stephen Graham, who plays Eddie Miller, the father of Cooper's character Jamie. Cooper was 14 when the show was filmed.

Award acceptance Cooper's Emmy speech and the show's impact In his Emmy acceptance speech, Cooper emphasized the importance of stepping out of one's comfort zone. "I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life," he said. Adolescence explores themes like toxic masculinity, online hate speech, and their impact on teenagers. Every episode was shot in a single take.