Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's wedding taking place in this luxurious Chandigarh resort?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 04:49 pm

Know all about Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's luxurious wedding venue

Rajkummar Rao and his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa are reportedly getting married tonight in Chandigarh. They got engaged in the most romantic manner Saturday night as the lovebirds got down on their knees to pop the question to each other before exchanging rings. The couple's rumored wedding is reportedly taking place at Chandigarh's luxurious The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort. Here's more on their wedding venue.

Venue

Villas cost up to Rs. 6 lakh per night

Among many other things, fans are also curious about the couple's wedding venue as they reportedly booked one of New Chandigarh's most expensive properties. Sprawled across 8,000 acres in the Siswan Forest Range, the luxury resort has a landscape of beautiful gardens with fountains and reflection pools. Reports suggest some villas even cost up to Rs. 6 lakh per night at this hotel.

Amenities

From seasonal cuisines to helicopter tours, what this place offers

According to reports, the hotel offers several additional amenities to guests such as Ayurvedic and wellness programs, delicious seasonal cuisines, and activities in the natural forest around this luxurious Chandigarh resort. Their website also boasts that the five-star hotel in 2018 was dubbed "One of the World's Greatest Places" by TIME Magazine. Above all, it also offers a private helicopter tour of Amritsar.

Price range

The resort offers four types of rooms

The hotel reportedly offers four types of rooms. The Premier Rooms, the most affordable ones, cost Rs. 37,500 per night. The Royal Forest Tents with Private Pool, with airport/railway transport facilities, cost Rs. 75,000 per night, while the Luxury Villas with Private Pool will set you back by Rs. 200,000 a night. The resort's most premium Kohinoor Villas cost around Rs. 600,000 per night.

Marriage

Saqib Saleem, Farah Khan to attend Rao-Patralekhaa's wedding

Coming to Rao-Patralekhaa's engagement ceremony, the stars twinned in white to match the event's white theme. Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, and Saqib Saleem reportedly attended their engagement and are likely to be present at the wedding tonight, too. While we await the Badhaai Do actor and Patralekhaa's wedding pictures and honeymoon plans, we wish the couple a lifetime of love and happiness!