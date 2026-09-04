Allahabad High Court refuses to block 'Mirzapur: The Movie' release

The Allahabad High Court has decided not to stop Mirzapur: The Movie from releasing, even after a Lucknow-based lawyer, Shalu Pandey, filed a petition saying the film shows too much violence and paints Mirzapur district in a bad light.

She wanted the court to pause the movie's release and its promotions until removal of "derogatory references to Mirzapur, explicit violence and obscene content."