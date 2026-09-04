Allahabad High Court refuses to block 'Mirzapur: The Movie' release
Entertainment
The Allahabad High Court has decided not to stop Mirzapur: The Movie from releasing, even after a Lucknow-based lawyer, Shalu Pandey, filed a petition saying the film shows too much violence and paints Mirzapur district in a bad light.
She wanted the court to pause the movie's release and its promotions until removal of "derogatory references to Mirzapur, explicit violence and obscene content."
'Mirzapur: The Movie' release unchanged
Pandey argued that the film's portrayal could hurt Mirzapur's image.
For now, though, the court has just adjourned things for four weeks, so Mirzapur: The Movie, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, September 04, 2026, is as planned.