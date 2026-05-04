Allahbadia to make documentary about 'India's Got Latent' controversy

Allahbadia previews documentary, seeks fan input

In his vlog, Allahbadia opened up about feeling nervous before meeting Raina again, but they ended up recreating an old IGL photo and reflecting on how far they've come.

The film will break down what really happened during the controversy: Remember, it all started with some harsh comments from Allahbadia on Raina's show that led to major backlash and even FIRs.

He hopes the documentary, set for release next month, will bring some closure and help him move on to the next phase of his life.

If you've got ideas for what should be included, he's actually asking fans to share their thoughts!