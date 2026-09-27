'Bigg Boss Marathi' fame Divya Shinde booked for assault, extortion
What's the story
Divya Shinde, a social media influencer and contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 6, has been booked by Pune Police for allegedly assaulting and extorting a retired government doctor. The complaint was filed by Dr. Vidyadhar Gaikwad (65), who claimed he was assaulted at his residence and threatened over a ₹5L demand. The case includes charges of extortion, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and attempt to murder, reported The Indian Express.
Allegations
Shinde allegedly demanded money after attending event
The complaint states that Shinde attended the Kala Avishkar Mahotsav at Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune from September 1-3, even though she wasn't invited.
She later claimed her presence helped promote the program and allegedly demanded ₹5L from Gaikwad.
The FIR mentions that Shinde, Anna Dhamdhere, and others visited Gaikwad's residence on September 17 to demand the money.
Assault details
Gaikwad was allegedly threatened to be killed
On September 24, Shinde and others reportedly arrived at Gaikwad's residence in Nyati Highlands and demanded ₹5L.
The complaint states that Gaikwad was assaulted with a wooden stick, belt, and metal utensil.
The accused also allegedly vandalized items inside the house and threatened to kill him if he did not pay the money.
His son was also allegedly threatened.
Police are probing the allegations and examining CCTV footage from the residential complex.
Shinde's history
Who is Shinde?
Shinde, who is known as "Sarkar" on social media, shot to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss Marathi 6 earlier this year.
She was evicted in February following a controversy over allegedly threatening statements against other contestants.
Before entering the reality show, she was known for her social media presence and participation in student and social campaigns.