'Bigg Boss Marathi' fame Divya Shinde booked for assault, extortion

The complaint states that Shinde attended the Kala Avishkar Mahotsav at Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune from September 1-3, even though she wasn't invited.

She later claimed her presence helped promote the program and allegedly demanded ₹5L from Gaikwad.

The FIR mentions that Shinde, Anna Dhamdhere, and others visited Gaikwad's residence on September 17 to demand the money.