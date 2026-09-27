Rhiti Tiwari's alleged stepfather accuses her of 'torturing' him

In a recent video, Bawa recounted an incident where Tiwari allegedly threw his clothes on the floor during his argument with Rani.

He said, "Bhai, Rhiti aayi mere room mein, mere almeera se hanger se jitne kapde the mere, isne pakad ke saare zameen pe phenk diye."

He claimed that Tiwari told him, "Ekam Bawa, nikal," and the two women further challenged him by saying, "Tere se jo hota hai tu kar le."