Rhiti Tiwari's alleged stepfather accuses her of 'torturing' him
What's the story
Singer Ekam Bawa, the alleged stepfather of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari, has leveled fresh allegations against her and her mother, Rani Tiwari. He claimed that both women "tortured" him during their time together. In a recent social media post, he wrote, "Rhiti Tiwari aur uski maa ne bahut torture kiya mujhe." He also revealed plans to share more details about his experiences daily. To note, Tiwari is the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari and his ex-wife, Rani.
Allegations
Alleged incident shared by Bawa
In a recent video, Bawa recounted an incident where Tiwari allegedly threw his clothes on the floor during his argument with Rani.
He said, "Bhai, Rhiti aayi mere room mein, mere almeera se hanger se jitne kapde the mere, isne pakad ke saare zameen pe phenk diye."
He claimed that Tiwari told him, "Ekam Bawa, nikal," and the two women further challenged him by saying, "Tere se jo hota hai tu kar le."
Relationship timeline
Bawa shared details of live-in relationship and marriage
Bawa also shared details of his relationship with Rani.
He claimed they lived together from 2020 to 2025 and were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before getting married on February 18, 2022.
He also shared pictures of himself with Rani and Tiwari while talking about their time together.
Financial dispute
Bawa challenges Tiwari's claims of financial hardship
Bawa earlier challenged Tiwari's claims of financial hardship inside the BB house.
While she recently revealed that she receives a monthly allowance of ₹20,000-₹25,000 from her father, Bawa alleged that her lifestyle suggests otherwise.
"Sports company hai aapki...jiska itna bada turnover hai ki collectors ka naam bhi juda hai uske sath."
"Kitne saal se chal rahi hai? Woh bhi toh paisa aapke paas aata hai. Kahan jaata hai? Bombay me bhi toh bade bade flats hain; woh kaha se aaya?"
Criticism
Bawa slams Tiwari's fight with Qazi Touqeer
Bawa also criticized Tiwari's recent argument with co-contestant Qazi Touqeer, which occurred after he staged a fake medical emergency.
She had called him a "fraudster," "dhongi baba," and "disgusting."
Disapproving of her conduct, Bawa said, "You go and abuse a man? You are hurling abuses at Qazi, using swear words involving his mother and sister."
He added that he felt naturally angry watching the broadcast.
Different narrative
Tiwari on her relationship with her father
In contrast, Tiwari has shared a different account of her upbringing on the show.
Discussing her parents' divorce, she revealed that she grew up largely without her father's presence, seeing him only about once a year.
She recalled that he had made it clear he wouldn't help her build her career, leaving her to navigate it independently.