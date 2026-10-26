Alleged shooters targeted Khan, attacked Shroff, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi
Turns out, the recent attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai wasn't originally about him: the alleged shooters were initially instructed to target Aamir Khan.
Since Khan was rarely in town, they switched plans and went after Shroff, who's known for his regular football games in Juhu.
The alleged plan to target Khan was "in line with" the threats he had received in July, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Alleged shooters arrested in Rajasthan
Police tracked down and arrested the alleged shooters in Rajasthan just a day later.
The group used encrypted apps to dodge police and change their escape routes on the fly.
Now, Mumbai Crime Branch is working to uncover everyone involved behind the scenes.
The investigation also led to the recovery of two firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat.