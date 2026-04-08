Allu and Atlee unveil Telugu science fiction 'Raaka' with VFX
Allu Arjun and director Atlee's much-hyped movie is now officially called Raaka.
The announcement dropped on April 8, 2025, along with a cool behind-the-scenes video showing them visiting and interacting with technicians at several VFX and effects studios.
Produced by Sun Pictures, this Telugu sci-fi film promises big visual effects and a pan-Indian reach.
Padukone and Mandanna join 'Raaka'
Deepika Padukone leads the cast, while Rashmika Mandanna plays a key role.
The first poster shows Arjun in a fierce warrior look (think shaved head, scars, and tribal vibes) hinting at some serious action.
And if you're an Allu Arjun fan, he's also teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for another Sun Pictures project (tentatively AA23) with music by Anirudh Ravichander: more details coming soon!