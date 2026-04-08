Allu and Padukone to star in 'Raaka' in 2027
Entertainment
Big news for movie buffs: Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for Raaka, hitting theaters in 2027.
Announced by Sun Pictures, this film is directed by Atlee, who's finally bringing to life an idea he's been carrying for 18 years.
The goal? To put Indian cinema on the global map.
Allu's birthday look fuels 'Raaka' expectations
Arjun's first look (bald head, kohl-lined eyes, and animal claws) dropped on his birthday and instantly got fans talking, with many comparing it to legendary film roles.
The soundtrack comes from Sai Abhyankkar, who's thrilled to be part of the project.
With VFX experts in Los Angeles praising the script's uniqueness and Atlee fresh off his Jawan blockbuster, expectations are sky-high for Raaka.