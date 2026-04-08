Allu and Padukone to star in 'Raaka' in 2027

Allu's birthday look fuels 'Raaka' expectations

Arjun's first look (bald head, kohl-lined eyes, and animal claws) dropped on his birthday and instantly got fans talking, with many comparing it to legendary film roles.

The soundtrack comes from Sai Abhyankkar, who's thrilled to be part of the project.

With VFX experts in Los Angeles praising the script's uniqueness and Atlee fresh off his Jawan blockbuster, expectations are sky-high for Raaka.