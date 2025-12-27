'Pushpa 2' stampede: Allu Arjun, security team named in chargesheet

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been named among 23 accused in the chargesheet filed in connection with the tragic stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2 . The unfortunate incident occurred at Sandhya Theatre, Chikkadpally, on December 4, 2024. The incident claimed the life of a woman and left her young son seriously injured. The chargesheet was filed by the Chikkadpally Police earlier this week.

Details Arjun's personal staff and theater management also accused The chargesheet, which spans over 100 pages, names the theater management as the primary accused, reported The Hindu. It also includes members of Arjun's personal staff and security team. The document holds organizers accountable for lapses in crowd control during this high-profile event.

Incident The stampede incident and its aftermath The stampede occurred when a massive crowd surged during the film's premiere to catch a glimpse of Arjun. It resulted in the tragic death of 35-year-old M Revathi and critically injured her nine-year-old son, Sritej. He was rushed to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, where he was intubated and placed on ventilator support for over four months. He was later transferred to a neuro-rehabilitation facility in Hyderabad for long-term treatment.