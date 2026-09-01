Allu Arjun's most 'alpha' move? Playing a woman

Arjun's saree-clad look was part of the Gangamma Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

This ritual is associated with the worship of Gangamma Thalli, a local goddess from Tirupati, and traditionally involves men dressing as women.

In this scene, Arjun donned a saree, jewelry, makeup, and blue body paint as his character Pushpa participated in the ritual.