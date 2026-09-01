Allu Arjun's most 'alpha' move? Playing a woman
What's the story
Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar, has spoken about his decision to wear a saree and play a woman for one scene in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Calling it an "alpha" move, he told Forbes India, "I would say the most alpha thing I've ever done is to play a woman." The actor's statement was part of Forbes India's Showstoppers 2026 edition.
Role details
Gangamma Jathara sequence in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'
Arjun's saree-clad look was part of the Gangamma Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
This ritual is associated with the worship of Gangamma Thalli, a local goddess from Tirupati, and traditionally involves men dressing as women.
In this scene, Arjun donned a saree, jewelry, makeup, and blue body paint as his character Pushpa participated in the ritual.
Stardom v/s content
On content v/s stardom debate
When asked about the ongoing debate between stardom and content, Arjun said, "Average content doesn't fly anymore. So, the key is to deliver great content."
He also spoke about handling box-office pressure, saying it's a privilege that very few people in India have. "Pressure is a blessing," he added.
Future endeavors
Upcoming films of Arjun
On the work front, Arjun is currently shooting for Raaka, a sci-fi action film directed by Atlee. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna.
He will be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for AA23 (tentative title), too.
Pushpa 2: The Rule was an Indian box-office juggernaut that helped cement Arjun's status as one of India's biggest stars.