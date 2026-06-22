'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Allu Arjun to skip court hearing
What's the story
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Nampally Court in Hyderabad for the ongoing proceedings of the Pushpa 2 stampede case. The incident, which took place during a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in December 2024, led to a tragic loss of life and serious injuries. Arjun has been named as Accused No. 11 in this case.
Legal proceedings
Arjun to appear before court virtually
According to a report by ANI, Arjun's legal team has confirmed that the actor will appear virtually before the Nampally Court. The court had issued summons requiring him to appear in person on Monday, but Arjun sought permission due to his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai. The theater management makes up for the Accused Nos. 1-10 in this case. As many as 19 accused have been summoned by the court.
Incident overview
What is 'Pushpa 2' stampede case?
The Pushpa 2 stampede case refers to a tragic incident that occurred on December 4, 2024, during a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. A huge crowd gathered outside the theater to catch a glimpse of Arjun, leading to overcrowding and a subsequent stampede. The incident resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi and serious injuries to her young son Sritej (8, then).
Post-incident developments
Investigation and legal action
In the aftermath of the tragic incident, police launched an investigation into alleged lapses in crowd management and security arrangements. The probe led to legal action against several individuals, including theater officials, members of Arjun's security team, and Arjun himself. Reportedly, financial support was extended to Revathi's family after the incident. Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting Atlee's Raaka.