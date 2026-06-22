'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Allu Arjun to skip court hearing 

Legal proceedings

Arjun to appear before court virtually

According to a report by ANI, Arjun's legal team has confirmed that the actor will appear virtually before the Nampally Court. The court had issued summons requiring him to appear in person on Monday, but Arjun sought permission due to his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai. The theater management makes up for the Accused Nos. 1-10 in this case. As many as 19 accused have been summoned by the court.