Allu names friends as co-producers of 'AA23' on Friendship Day
Entertainment
Allu Arjun just made Friendship Day extra special by announcing that his close friends (Bunny Vas, Sandeep Ramineni, Natraj, and Swathi) will co-produce one of his upcoming films, AA23.
Fans loved this move, seeing it as a heartfelt nod to the people who've supported him over the years.
'AA23' Kanagaraj collaboration, Ravichander theme praised
AA23 is grabbing attention since it's Arjun's first project with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The film is still in early prep but already has buzz thanks to Anirudh Ravichander's theme music, which has received an excellent response on social media.
Fans are excited to see what this fresh combo brings, and they're keeping an eye out for more updates as the project takes shape.