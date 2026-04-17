Allu seeks personality rights protection in Delhi High Court
Entertainment
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has just taken his fight for personality rights to the Delhi High Court, asking for protection against using his name, photos, or voice in products without his OK.
The case is being heard today and aims to stop anyone from cashing in on his identity without permission.
Aaryan obtains Bombay High Court order
Arjun's move follows a bigger trend: more celebrities are going to court to control how their image is used.
Just recently, Kartik Aaryan got a similar order from the Bombay High Court.
These personality rights help public figures decide where and how their name or face shows up, giving them more say over their own brand and privacy.