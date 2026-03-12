Allu Sirish calls 'Dhurandhar' not getting dubbed a 'missed opportunity'

Allu Sirish , a prominent actor in the Telugu film industry, recently spoke to Variety India about the importance of dubbing films in regional languages. He particularly emphasized this point while discussing Ranveer Singh 's hit movie, Dhurandhar . Allu believes that these films would have performed even better if they had been released in multiple dubbed versions during their theatrical run.

Regional success 'Only the makers of 'Animal' took the effort of dubbing' Allu praised the makers of Animal for their decision to dub the film in Telugu, which helped it reach a wider audience. He said, "I loved Dhurandhar. I loved Chhaava, and I loved Animal." "I think only the makers of Animal took the effort of dubbing it in Telugu and reaching out to a wider audience." "I'm saying, like how the Hindi audience has endorsed Telugu films without any bias, Telugu audiences...all of them are open now to Hindi films."

Missed opportunity 'Imagine how much more business it could have...' Allu expressed regret over the missed opportunity of not dubbing Dhurandhar in Telugu. He said, "Dhurandhar not being dubbed into Telugu, I think, was a huge opportunity missed." "Imagine how much more business it could have done and how many more eyeballs it could have reached had it released in Telugu also."

Advertisement

Regional focus 'I feel like the Hindi studios should be more proactive' Allu urged Hindi filmmakers to pay more attention to releasing their content in regional languages. He said, "I feel like the Hindi studios should be more proactive in releasing their content here and not treat it as a one-off activity." "I think they should learn a little from Animal's playbook, because the Telugu version here also collected a sizable amount."

Advertisement