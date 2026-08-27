Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' to hit Netflix tomorrow

Despite being a major release in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha had a modest run at the box office.

Made on a reported budget of ₹100 crore, it earned around ₹58.86 crore net in India and added approximately ₹29.05 crore from overseas markets.

This brought its worldwide gross to ₹99.1 crore, making it the lowest-grossing entry in the YRF Spy Universe so far.

It received mixed reviews from critics.