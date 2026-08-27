Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' to hit Netflix tomorrow
What's the story
The action-packed spy thriller, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is finally set to make its debut on Netflix. The film will be available for streaming starting August 28. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha was released in theaters on July 3 and marked the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe.
Film synopsis
Cast and characters of 'Alpha'
In Alpha, Bhatt plays Sita, who has been trained rigorously for years to become a super-soldier.
Sharvari stars as Durga Kaul, Sita's estranged fraternal twin.
Bobby Deol plays the antagonist Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat, who uses a powerful serum called Alpha to turn Sita into a super-soldier.
The film also features Anil Kapoor and has a cameo by Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from the War franchise.
Commercial outcome
'Alpha' was the lowest-grossing YRF Spy Universe film
Despite being a major release in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha had a modest run at the box office.
Made on a reported budget of ₹100 crore, it earned around ₹58.86 crore net in India and added approximately ₹29.05 crore from overseas markets.
This brought its worldwide gross to ₹99.1 crore, making it the lowest-grossing entry in the YRF Spy Universe so far.
It received mixed reviews from critics.