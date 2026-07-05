'Alpha' nets ₹11.25cr Saturday, ₹20.50cr 2-day for 'YRF Spy Universe'

'Alpha' grosses ₹24.60cr India, ₹13cr overseas

By Day two, Alpha had played 6,882 shows across India and pulled in a ₹24.60 crore gross here.

Overseas audiences are getting on board too. The film added ₹7 crore gross internationally on Saturday, pushing its overseas total to ₹13 crore.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Alpha is connecting with all kinds of viewers and could see even bigger numbers if positive buzz keeps rolling through the weekend!