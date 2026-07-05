'Alpha' nets ₹11.25cr Saturday, ₹20.50cr 2-day for 'YRF Spy Universe'
After the action thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha, is picking up steam at the box office.
On Saturday, it earned ₹11.25 crore net in India, bringing its domestic total to ₹20.50 crore net after just two days.
That's a solid jump from Friday's numbers and shows fans are really turning out for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film.
'Alpha' grosses ₹24.60cr India, ₹13cr overseas
By Day two, Alpha had played 6,882 shows across India and pulled in a ₹24.60 crore gross here.
Overseas audiences are getting on board too. The film added ₹7 crore gross internationally on Saturday, pushing its overseas total to ₹13 crore.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Alpha is connecting with all kinds of viewers and could see even bigger numbers if positive buzz keeps rolling through the weekend!