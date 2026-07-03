'Alpha' collects ₹5cr in advance bookings; eyes solid opening

Market breakdown

India haul is ₹5.4cr after 90,000 ticket sales

Now, coming to the overall advance booking, Alpha has already earned ₹3.06cr across 89,786 ticket sales in India. When block seats are included, this number goes up to ₹5.39cr. Of this, Maharashtra has contributed the highest with ₹1.21cr in advance booking. With these promising numbers, early estimates suggest that Alpha is likely to open with a collection between ₹7-8 crore net at the Indian box office on its first day, according to Sacnilk.