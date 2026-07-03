'Alpha' collects ₹5cr in advance bookings; eyes solid opening
What's the story
The highly anticipated spy action drama, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has hit the big screens on Friday. Despite the YRF Spy Universe facing some backlash after the underwhelming performance of War 2, Alpha has reportedly sold over 38,000 tickets across major national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis for its opening day. This figure is a significant improvement compared to other female-led action films in India.
Box office comparison
'Alpha' beats 'Jigra,' 'Mardaani 3'
When compared to Bhatt's Jigra and Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Alpha has outperformed both in terms of advance bookings. Jigra sold around 32,000 tickets while Mardaani 3 had about 15,000 admissions in the national chains, per Pinkvilla. The film's success could depend on audience reception as it is expected to open between ₹4.5-7.5 crore nett, with a likely estimate of ₹6.5 crore nett according to the portal.
Market breakdown
India haul is ₹5.4cr after 90,000 ticket sales
Now, coming to the overall advance booking, Alpha has already earned ₹3.06cr across 89,786 ticket sales in India. When block seats are included, this number goes up to ₹5.39cr. Of this, Maharashtra has contributed the highest with ₹1.21cr in advance booking. With these promising numbers, early estimates suggest that Alpha is likely to open with a collection between ₹7-8 crore net at the Indian box office on its first day, according to Sacnilk.
Competition
Competing films and cast of 'Alpha'
Alpha will face minor competition from the children's animated film Minions and Monsters. Another Hindi film releasing this Friday is Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do. The YRF Hindi actioner also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles while Hrithik Roshan makes a cameo appearance. It remains to be seen whether Alpha can emerge as a successful story at the box office or not.