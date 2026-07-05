Alia-Sharvari's 'Alpha' nears ₹40cr mark globally in 2 days
What's the story
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-packed spy-thriller Alpha has taken off to a flying start at the box office. The film, which marks their entry into the YRF Spy Universe, saw a 21.6% jump in earnings on Saturday, taking its India gross collection to over ₹24cr. Worldwide, it has crossed the ₹37cr mark. Read on to know more about its performance.
Box office performance
'Alpha' grossed over ₹7cr in international markets on Day 2
On Saturday, the Shiv Rawail directorial raked in ₹11.25cr in India from 6,882 shows, according to Sacnilk. This was a significant increase from Friday's net collection of ₹9.25cr. The film's total India gross collection now stands at ₹24.6cr with net earnings of ₹20.5cr. Overseas, it added another ₹7cr on Day 2, bringing its total gross to ₹13cr and worldwide gross to a whopping ₹37.6cr.
Occupancy details
Overall occupancy for the film on Saturday
The overall occupancy for Alpha on Saturday, July 4, was 26.29%, up from Friday's 20.4%. The morning shows had an occupancy of 9.69%, which increased to 22.31% in the afternoon and peaked at night with a maximum occupancy of 43.69%. This upward trend suggests growing audience interest in the film as it progresses into its opening weekend.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Alpha'
Alpha is packed with drama and action, featuring Bobby Deol as the main antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a supporting role. The film also has Hrithik Roshan in a special appearance. It was released on Friday (July 3) in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and received mixed reviews.