'Alpha' box office collection

Alia-Sharvari's 'Alpha' nears ₹40cr mark globally in 2 days

By Isha Sharma 09:25 am Jul 05, 202609:25 am

What's the story

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-packed spy-thriller Alpha has taken off to a flying start at the box office. The film, which marks their entry into the YRF Spy Universe, saw a 21.6% jump in earnings on Saturday, taking its India gross collection to over ₹24cr. Worldwide, it has crossed the ₹37cr mark. Read on to know more about its performance.