'Alpha' stars Bhatt and debuts original soundtrack from Pandit Balhara
Bollywood's new thriller Alpha is shaking things up by skipping the usual remixes and dropping a totally original soundtrack.
Released on July 3, the film stars Alia Bhatt and packs energetic tracks like "Massacre," "Bam Bam," "Agni," and "Haaniya."
The music team, Rohansh Pandit, Abeer Pandit, Sanchit, and Ankit Balhara, crafted both the catchy songs and intense background scores that drive the movie's vibe.
'Alpha' soundtrack wins praise online
The soundtrack isn't just background noise; it's getting major love online for boosting the action and drama.
People are calling it "insane" and saying it deserves international attention, especially shouting out the Balhara brothers for their work.
Some fans even say it's the best Bollywood soundtrack of 2026, with standout moments during character intros and big scenes making Alpha feel extra immersive.