Althoff revives 'The Really Good Podcast' with relaxed kitchen recordings Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Bobbi Althoff is reviving her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, after canceling it last year.

She shared her excitement on TikTok, saying she's going back to the original vibe: chill conversations with interesting guests.

The podcast is set to be recorded right in her kitchen for that relaxed, low-key feel.