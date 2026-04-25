Althoff revives 'The Really Good Podcast' with relaxed kitchen recordings
Entertainment
Bobbi Althoff is reviving her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, after canceling it last year.
She shared her excitement on TikTok, saying she's going back to the original vibe: chill conversations with interesting guests.
The podcast is set to be recorded right in her kitchen for that relaxed, low-key feel.
Podcast features Sexy Red and Peck
This season will feature names like Sexy Red and Josh Peck.
Plus, Bobbi's joining the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, a reality show spinoff with fellow influencers like Aspyn Ovard.