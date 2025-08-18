Aly Goni slams Jammu's bad roads, says 'welcome to city'
Actor Aly Goni isn't holding back about Jammu's rough roads.
He posted a video of potholes and wrote, "When you don't have a government. Welcome to Jammu city lol. Gaadi ke chalaan karwalo. Badi badi baatien karwalo... Aur yeh milta hai return mein," shining a light on just how neglected the city's streets have become.
Actor wants full statehood for Jammu
Goni pointed out that these road problems have dragged on for over three years, with no real fixes despite constant complaints from locals.
He remembered when MLA Raman Bhalla used to step in, but now says there's no one taking responsibility.
Goni also argued that just being a Union Territory isn't enough—he feels full statehood is needed for better governance and civic care.
Goni's recent work in the industry
Besides speaking up online, Goni recently played Inspector Veer Pratap Singh in the Hungama OTT thriller Khadaan and was first runner-up with Reem Shaikh on Laughter Chefs 2.