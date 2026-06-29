'Monsters': Amaal condemns Ketan Agarwal's murder; pens note for women

Women's rights

'Dear women...please keep your rage limited to the a*holes'

Mallik further wrote, "Dear women! For generations it's been the case that you all have been through shit because of us men. I'm sorry, and I support the rage you all collectively have toward men, and yes it is necessary to fight for yourself against oppression but please keep it limited to the assholes that try keep you down, try to own & treat you like 'domesticated animals...' & tell you how to look and what to bloody wear!"