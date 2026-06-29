'Monsters': Amaal condemns Ketan Agarwal's murder; pens note for women
What's the story
Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has reacted to the shocking murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. Taking to social media, he condemned the crime and called for accountability from both genders. He also stressed that laws meant to protect women shouldn't be misused. "The amount of effort she put into killing him is insane," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Women's rights
'Dear women...please keep your rage limited to the a*holes'
Mallik further wrote, "Dear women! For generations it's been the case that you all have been through shit because of us men. I'm sorry, and I support the rage you all collectively have toward men, and yes it is necessary to fight for yourself against oppression but please keep it limited to the assholes that try keep you down, try to own & treat you like 'domesticated animals...' & tell you how to look and what to bloody wear!"
Relationship dynamics
'Do you want WEDDING FOR INSTA or a REAL MARRIAGE'
The singer spoke about accountability in relationships, saying, "LABELLING anything & everything as TOXIC and not taking ACCOUNTABILITY is precisely why we miss out on the REAL SIGNS (sic)." He also questioned societal expectations of men in relationships. "Do you want a WEDDING FOR INSTA or a REAL MARRIAGE. Can you handle a sweet honeymoon in LONAVALA, or do you feel NO if he LOVES me he will take me out of INDIA (sic)."
Murder case
Agarwal didn't deserve this, Mallik said
Mallik also sympathized with Agarwal, writing, "This MAN didn't deserve this, look at his smile and his EYES.. See how HAPPY he was to MARRY HER... (sic)." Moreover, he slammed the accused's alleged actions. "Only a fraction of it was needed to say no - 'My heart belongs elsewhere and I'm in love with another man." "Then if he got crazy and didn't understand, you could tell it to your family and involve them too."
Legal system
He also talked about India's legal system
Mallik also spoke about India's legal system, saying, "The laws in India are better for women than men but why misuse and manipulate the system." He added, "The audacity of these two to think that they can live a happy life after taking away someone's kid! A life is lost. Families are shattered. Monsters." His comments come amid an ongoing investigation into Agarwal's murder case.
Investigation details
Meanwhile, know more about the murder case
Agarwal was reportedly murdered during a trip to Lohagad Fort by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Police claim the duo had planned the murder in advance and even researched methods to execute it. Goyal had allegedly tried to convince Agarwal to visit Lohagad Fort multiple times before his death. Investigation is still on.