Amabile from 'The Bachelor' recovering after brain tumor surgery
Entertainment
Joe Amabile, better known as "Grocery Store Joe" from The Bachelor, is now recovering at home after having surgery to remove an early-stage brain tumor.
His wife Serena Pitt shared the update on Instagram, posting photos from the hospital and thanking the team at NYU Langone Health for their endless patience, care, compassion, and kindness these past few days.
Amabile's lesion removed following MRI
The tumor was spotted after a full-body MRI, showing up as a small lesion in his brain. Doctors removed it later.
On their podcast Not Married to This, Serena said, "They said a few days in the hospital, a few weeks out, and then you'll be back and better than every, baby ..."
Joe stayed positive through it all, saying, "It's great that we caught this early."