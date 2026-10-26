Why Amanda Seyfried turned down 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
What's the story
Actor Amanda Seyfried recently spoke about her decision to turn down the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). The role eventually went to Zoe Saldana. In a Q&A session with SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Seyfried said she had no regrets about her decision despite admitting that it was a wrong call. "I mean, obviously I was wrong. But I still don't take back that decision," she said.
Career fears
Seyfried thought 'Guardians of the Galaxy' would be a flop
Seyfried, known for films like Jennifer's Body and Mean Girls, had reservations about Guardians of the Galaxy.
She thought it would be a flop because "The tree and the raccoon are talking to each other. And also they're all in space."
"This will ruin my career if this is bad. And there's a high chance that this could be bad," she recalled.
Role rejection
Personal reasons also factored into her decision
Seyfried also cited personal reasons for turning down the role.
"I just don't want to spend all the time in the makeup trailer. I just can't sit still anyway."
"I really don't like stunts, and I don't like heights, and I don't like pretending the entire world. I need something to hold on to," she added.
Guardians of the Galaxy went on to gross over $700 million worldwide.
Future roles
'Guardians of the Galaxy' became a massive hit
The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has since expanded with two sequels: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).
The series follows a group of space misfits who band together to save the universe from a zealous warlord.
Meanwhile, Seyfried is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Martha & Muhammad, Octet, and a sequel to Jennifer's Body.