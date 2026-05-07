Amazon merges Prime Video with MX Player into single platform

Prime members offered ad-free or ad-supported

Prime members get even more choices, with options for ad-free or ad-supported viewing.

If you don't want to pay, you can still enjoy free content through advertising-based video on demand, or AVOD.

Gaurav Gandhi from Prime Video says the goal is to bring "authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences" to Indian audiences.

Advertisers also get a boost: Girish Prabhu from Amazon Ads calls this move "gamechanger for advertisers in India," since they'll be able to use Amazon's data for smarter ads.

For now, MX Player's Android app will continue as a free AVOD platform; iOS, living room devices, and web users will be redirected to Prime Video, where content from both services will be available.