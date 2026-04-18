Amazon MGM Studios announces live-action 'FernGully: The Last Rainforest' remake
Entertainment
Amazon MGM Studios just announced a live-action remake of FernGully: The Last Rainforest, the 1992 animated favorite where fairies, a logger named Zak, and Hexxus, a pollution-eating villain, team up for a rainforest adventure.
The original's message about protecting nature is set to return with a fresh look.
'FernGully' producers plan franchise expansion
A powerhouse team (including Stacey Sher, Susan Ursitti-Sheinberg, Jon Sheinberg, Matt Feige, Marielle Heller, Leah Holzer, and Moonli Singha) is producing the film.
While casting and release dates are still secret, SFO Entertainment and Machine Media Advisors wants to expand FernGully beyond just movies (think music, merch, books, and even games) so this world could be sticking around for a while.