Amazon MGM Studios announces live-action 'FernGully: The Last Rainforest' remake

'FernGully' producers plan franchise expansion

A powerhouse team (including Stacey Sher, Susan Ursitti-Sheinberg, Jon Sheinberg, Matt Feige, Marielle Heller, Leah Holzer, and Moonli Singha) is producing the film.

While casting and release dates are still secret, SFO Entertainment and Machine Media Advisors wants to expand FernGully beyond just movies (think music, merch, books, and even games) so this world could be sticking around for a while.