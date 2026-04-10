Amazon premieres Spanish 'The House of the Spirits's series
Amazon is bringing Isabel Allende's iconic novel, The House of the Spirits, to life as a Spanish-language series starting April 29, 2026.
Across eight episodes, you'll follow three generations of the Trueba family as they deal with love, power struggles, and revolution, all set against a South American backdrop with a touch of the supernatural.
Cast includes Herrera Wallace Veru
Clara (who has some pretty unique supernatural abilities) and her complicated relationship with her strict husband kick things off.
Their daughter Blanca's romance with a poor revolutionary adds even more drama and highlights class divides.
The cast features Alfonso Herrera, Nicole Wallace, and Maribel Veru.
The show will roll out in two parts: first three episodes drop together, then new ones each week.
Even before release, it's already getting buzz online!