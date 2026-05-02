Amazon Prime Video drops 'Lukkhe' trailer for musical action drama
Amazon Prime Video just dropped the trailer for Lukkhe, a new musical action drama landing on May 8, 2026.
The show dives into the world of rap battles and fierce rivalries, following MC Badnaam (KING) as he faces off with MC OG (Shivankit Parihar).
There's also a love story in the mix, with Lucky (Lakshvir Singh Saran) and Sanober (Palak Tiwari) adding extra heart to all the drama.
Gaur directs 'Lukkhe' featuring Khanna
Directed by Himank Gaur and featuring Raashii Khanna in a key role, Lukkhe brings together an impressive cast.
It's produced by Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl under Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP.
Expect eight episodes packed with energy: a standout soundtrack thanks to Warner Music India and Amazon Music.
Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Kritika Bharadwaj also join in pivotal roles.