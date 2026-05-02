Amazon Prime Video drops 'Lukkhe' trailer for musical action drama Entertainment May 02, 2026

Amazon Prime Video just dropped the trailer for Lukkhe, a new musical action drama landing on May 8, 2026.

The show dives into the world of rap battles and fierce rivalries, following MC Badnaam (KING) as he faces off with MC OG (Shivankit Parihar).

There's also a love story in the mix, with Lucky (Lakshvir Singh Saran) and Sanober (Palak Tiwari) adding extra heart to all the drama.