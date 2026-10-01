'Dupahiya' S02 review: Stellar cast, but not enough humor

Directed by Sonam Nair, the new season follows Roshni (Raghuvanshi), neck-deep in SSC preparation.

However, after failing the mock tests, she tries to get access to the question paper with the help of Pratham (Dinesh Lal Yadav), who runs a coaching institute.

Bhugol (Shrivastava) and Amavas (Bhuvan Arora) become her partners in crime, but ASI Mithlesh Kushwaha (Yashpal Sharma) begins to suspect them.