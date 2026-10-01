'Dupahiya' S02 review: Stellar cast, but not enough humor
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video's comedy-drama series Dupahiya has returned for its second season. The new installment comprises eight episodes and stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Shivani Raghuvanshi, among others. Warm, endearing, and engrossing, it largely retains the charm of the first season but stumbles while trying to balance humor with fast-paced action.
Plot
The focus is on paper leaks this time
Directed by Sonam Nair, the new season follows Roshni (Raghuvanshi), neck-deep in SSC preparation.
However, after failing the mock tests, she tries to get access to the question paper with the help of Pratham (Dinesh Lal Yadav), who runs a coaching institute.
Bhugol (Shrivastava) and Amavas (Bhuvan Arora) become her partners in crime, but ASI Mithlesh Kushwaha (Yashpal Sharma) begins to suspect them.
#1
Everyone has an agenda this season
Dupahiya Season 2 follows almost the same beats as Season 1.
Bhugol tries every trick in the book to go viral; Roshni itches for a better life; and Amavas clings to the faint hope of winning over Roshni.
Warring villagers, their financial struggles, a corrupt system, and parched hearts are at the forefront.
However, humor is cut back to make space for relentless action.
#2
Shrivastava is once again star of the show
Shrivastava delivers yet another splendid performance as Bhugol, who's now known for his "launda naach," and is deeply embarrassed.
He and Banwari (Rao) share several charged scenes.
Banwari doesn't want his son's "paap ki kamai," while Bhugol is desperate to prove his worth.
Shrivastava plays Bhugol with such charisma that you find yourself rooting for him within minutes.
He has almost come of age.
#3
Lives move ahead, characters slowly grow
If the first season offered a peek into the chaotic lives of these colorful characters, this season traces their growth.
Arora delivers a restrained performance, portraying a mature, patient Amavas.
He has accepted his fate, but he's also desperately, hopelessly in love with Roshni.
Bhugol also steps up; he's not just an aspiring entertainer, but is getting ready to become the "family's head."
#4
Where does the show struggle?
Despite its relatable characters plucked from everyday life, Dupahiya trips because it tries to juggle multiple sub-plots.
A new mobile tower becomes the bone of contention as villagers believe the radiation will reduce virility, and Pushplata (Shahane) leads a dharna against the tower.
There's also a forced, inconclusive romantic plot between Nirmal (Komal Kushwaha) and Sheetal (Suryansh Mishra), the mobile company representative.
#5
Does not feel authentic enough
Everyone feels like a protagonist, and while that's an improvement from the inaugural season, multiple backstories don't always propel the plot.
There's also excessive theatricality; the first season's realism is diluted, and the devastating consequences of paper leaks are repeatedly underlined.
If the first season surprised at every turn, this time, the episodes falter toward the climax.
Verdict
Perfectly watchable but gets repetitive; 3/5 stars
The show also finds spunk from the pretentious, haughty Kuber, and Avinash Dwivedi (also the writer) plays him with finesse.
The project's biggest strength is the casting, and Shrivastava is the heart of Dhadakpur.
Ultimately, you want to keep returning to Dhadakpur because you love the characters, but the show's uneven tone and forced sub-plots sometimes mar the experience.
3/5 stars.