'Traitors 2' E01-03 highlights: Reality show returns with deception, twists
What's the story
Rise and shine, it's dhokha time! A year after its blockbuster first season, The Traitors India Season 2 has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. It marks yet another addition to the blooming Indian reality show space. The first three episodes of the Karan Johar-hosted show promise drama, manipulation, betrayal, and shocking twists. Catch the major, spoiler-free highlights below.
Premise
What is the game all about?
In this psychological reality game show, a group of celebrities competes for a substantial prize.
They are divided into Innocents and Traitors, and through tasks, strategies, and heated discussions in the "Circle of Shaq," Innocents must track down the Traitor (s) or risk being murdered.
Alliances can change within seconds, friends can turn into foes, and promises aren't worth much.
Cast
Meet the contestants this season
The full ensemble this season includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, and Karan Singh Magic.
Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri are also part of the show.
#1
Fast-paced show ups the ante from the beginning
The stakes are high, secrets galore, and there's no time to waste.
The show throws in unexpected twists within the first 15 minutes, even before you have properly met everyone.
Players are asked to make major decisions without fully understanding the consequences, and you feel the pressure with them as the clock ticks.
And, there's always more to everyone than meets the eye.
#2
Sherawat is back and how!
Sherawat comes across as one of the most outspoken, vibrant personalities, even confidently proclaiming that Tom Cruise has a "crush" on her.
The co-contestants refuse to believe her, but Sherawat stands by her claim.
In her words, "I have a fabulous life. Paris, LA, Presidents, White House...there is a lot of drama in my life. I don't need to do drama here."
#3
Kulshreshth brings humor to the episodes
Another player who instantly stands out is the comedian Kulshreshth, and the show benefits immensely from his innate, relatable humor.
Comedians are meticulous observers, and this quality seems to aid him as he wades through manipulations and backstabbing.
Not one to be intimidated, he quickly emerges as a surprise package.
Keep an eye out for him.
#4
First impressions of the ensemble
Based on the inaugural episodes, some participants have emerged as the most confident and spontaneous, overshadowing others by a wide margin.
These include Kulshreshth, Sherawat (who is on everyone's radar), Chakraborty, Gulati, Gill, Tiwari, and Malhan.
A few others, like Puri, Brar, and Passi, seem more subdued initially, taking their time to read their rivals before jumping the gun.
Verdict
Reality show lovers, dig in
Johar's dramatic, theatrical hosting uplifts the episodes, and we need a BTS about his flamboyant, striking costumes!
The episodes' length, though, remains a problem. At over an hour each, they are excessive and undercut some of the excitement.
Overall, even if you missed the first season, The Traitors S02 will appeal if you find drama, twists, and strategies irresistible.
New episodes premiere every Thursday.