Amazon Prime's 'Off Campus' renewed for Season 2 before premiere
Entertainment
Off Campus, Amazon Prime Video's new college romance drama, has already been renewed for a second season, even before its May 13 premiere.
Based on Elle Kennedy's popular book series and created by Louisa Levy, the show centers on Hannah Wells, a music major, and Garrett Graham, Briar University's hockey captain.
Their pretend relationship turns into something real.
Bright and Cameli star as leads
Ella Bright leads as Hannah, with Belmont Cameli as Garrett.
Mika Abdalla plays Allie Hayes, Hannah's roommate, while Stephen Kalyn and Jalen Thomas Brooks round out the main friend group.
Creator Louisa Levy said Allie felt "very organic" and wanted her and Dean's story to be a surprise for book fans.