Amazon Prime's 'Off Campus' renewed for Season 2 before premiere Entertainment May 25, 2026

Off Campus, Amazon Prime Video's new college romance drama, has already been renewed for a second season, even before its May 13 premiere.

Based on Elle Kennedy's popular book series and created by Louisa Levy, the show centers on Hannah Wells, a music major, and Garrett Graham, Briar University's hockey captain.

Their pretend relationship turns into something real.