Prime Video renews 'House of David' for Season 3
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the renewal of its hit series, House of David, for a third season. The show, which first premiered on the platform in early 2025 and released its second season in October 2025, has been widely acclaimed by viewers worldwide. The creators and executive producers, Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, expressed their gratitude to fans for embracing the series.
Plot details
Season 3 to explore defining moments in David's life
The third season of House of David will follow the titular character through one of the most defining chapters of his life. The creators said, "Season Three follows David through one of the most defining chapters of his life, and we're honored to share this next chapter alongside our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios." The series has spawned 16 episodes so far.
Production details
Cast and crew of the series
The project stars Michael Iskander as David, with Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, and Stephen Lang in key roles. The production team includes Erwin and Gunn as executive producers along with Justin Rosenblatt, Gavin J. Behrman, Adam Abel, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, and Erik Mountain. The show is a collaboration between Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, along with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.