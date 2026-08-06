Amazon to release fall 2026 docuseries on First Lady Trump
Entertainment
Amazon is expanding its coverage of first lady Melania Trump with a new docuseries, dropping in fall 2026.
The show promises to dig into her time in the White House, family life, career moves, and charity work.
Her exclusive senior adviser Marc Beckman teased the project on Real America's Voice, hinting at a deeper look than we've seen before.
Beckman says series tops 'Melania' coverage
Beckman says this series will tell a more complete story than the recent Amazon MGM film Melania, which only covered 20 days before President Donald Trump's second inauguration.
That movie was a box office hit with $7.04 million opening weekend but got wildly mixed reviews: just 10% from critics but 99% from audiences, the biggest gap ever on Rotten Tomatoes.