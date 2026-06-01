Amazon's 'Masters of the Universe' lands surprise IMAX release

'Masters of the Universe' tickets open

IMAX made this move just as The Mandalorian and Grogu is struggling at the box office, thanks to tough competition from Backrooms and Obsession.

While IMAX hasn't explained its timing, it looks like they're betting big on Masters of the Universe. Despite no hype beforehand, fans seem genuinely excited.

Ticket sales are already open across all formats. We'll know how well it does in IMAX when next Monday's numbers roll in.