AMB Classic Victory adding IMAX screen in Hyderabad by December
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans in Hyderabad: AMB Classic Victory is adding a new IMAX screen by December.
The upgrade was sparked by a suggestion from Mahesh Babu and has support from Venkatesh and Rana.
The timing lines up perfectly with the much-awaited release of Dune: Part Three.
'Dune: Part Three' primed for IMAX
Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, which was specially shot for IMAX with 71 minutes of extra footage using IMAX-certified digital cameras with physical 15-perf 65mm IMAX film cameras, will be among the first films to play on the new screen.
Expect next-level visuals and an immersive experience, thanks to IMAX and 4DX tech at AMB Classic Victory.