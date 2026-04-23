'Ambalamukkile Visheshangal' follows unemployed Pappu now on Amazon Prime Video

Suresh leads cast, Kailas directs

Gokul Suresh leads the cast with Ganapathi, Lal, Major Ravi, Shaheen Siddique, and Dharmajan Bolgatty.

Directed by Jayaram Kailas under Chand Creations, the film mixes humor with real-life village vibes.

With an IMDb rating of 5.8/10, it's a light watch if you're into stories about navigating family expectations and small-town chaos.