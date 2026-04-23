'Ambalamukkile Visheshangal' follows unemployed Pappu now on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Ambalamukkile Visheshangal, a Malayalam comedy-drama set in a Kerala village, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows Pappu, an unemployed guy juggling family pressure and academic struggles, whose everyday life turns into a string of funny and relatable moments.
Suresh leads cast, Kailas directs
Gokul Suresh leads the cast with Ganapathi, Lal, Major Ravi, Shaheen Siddique, and Dharmajan Bolgatty.
Directed by Jayaram Kailas under Chand Creations, the film mixes humor with real-life village vibes.
With an IMDb rating of 5.8/10, it's a light watch if you're into stories about navigating family expectations and small-town chaos.